ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police officers received honors for their dedication to the department’s mission of protecting and serving on Wednesday at their annual promotion and awards ceremony.

At the event, three new Abilene Police officers were sworn into the department’s ranks and now Assistant Chief of Police Richard Waggoner was promoted to his new role.

The 20-year veteran of APD says while in his new role, he wants to ensure all officers feel valued in their work.

“Our profession is getting harder to find people who want to do it, and the ones who do, we need to take care of them physically, mentally, and provide them with the best chance for success. Which makes the community they serve even better because they want to be there,” said Asst. Chief Waggoner.

Linsey Hoxley and Rick Tomlin were named the recipients of APD’s Civilian of the Year awards for their efforts in connecting with community members. Hoxley, a dispatch supervisor, and Tomlin, a public information officer, were noted for their above-and-beyond organization skills for putting together public events like Trunk-or-Treats and National Night Out.

Other merits worth noting include the recognition of APD’s SATT, Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team, and the Crimes Against Person Division, which solved all seven homicides in Abilene last year.