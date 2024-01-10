ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department will increase traffic enforcement through 2024 in hopes of helping change driving habits to make the roads safer.

Through a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, officers will increase enforcement in targeted areas of Abilene on a month-to-month basis. Some of these areas include the Winters Freeway and South First corridor.

Officers will also focus on other violations such as speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and child restraint violations, and Driving While Intoxicated. APD would like to remind all drivers to adopt defensive driving habits and reduce their speed while driving.