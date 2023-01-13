ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads.

APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to flag down women around schools in south Abilene.

There are currently no criminal violations at this time and APD is investigating these incidents. APD ask that if anyone has information regarding these incidents to contact the non-emergency phone number (325) 673-8331 or Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.