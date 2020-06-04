Abilene Police Foundation hosting Back the Blue Sporting Clay Classic this Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Police Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to announce the 2020 Back the Blue Sporting Clay Classic, chaired by Gary Bone and Phil Sage. The mission of the Abilene Police Foundation is serve those who serve us and provide an avenue for citizens to show our appreciation and serve APD officers, their families, civil service personnel and the department. Our sporting clays tournament will be held at Abilene Clay Sports, Saturday June 6th beginning at 8:30am.

Abilene community members and businesses can get involved by becoming a sponsor, being an individual shooter or purchasing raffle tickets. This year’s raffle is sponsored by Lawrence Hall Abilene. The winner will receive both a Glock 17 Gen 5, a duty weapon like our APD officers carry and a Glock 43, an off duty weapon like our APD officers carry. Both are engraved with the Abilene Police Department Patch.

This year’s event will also feature a Sponsor Party to be held Friday, June 5th, sponsored by Josh Robinson and The Taylor County Taphouse. This will be an evening to thank our upper level sponsors, celebrate the accomplishments of the Foundation, and hear updates from the Abilene Police Department.

We are grateful for our many returning and new sponsors including Chief Sponsors: Steve and Joy Ellinger, and The Greathouse Foundation. Assistant Chief Sponsors: Lawrence Hall Abilene, Love & Love Mortgage, First Abilene Federal Credit Union and William Perry. Lieutenant Sponsors: Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep , The Family of David Varner, Condley and Company, Providence Pipe Supply, LLC, and Scott Olson Homes,

Whether it be an officer’s child who needs special therapy not covered by insurance, a spouse who needs extended care or the department needs special equipment that is above the city’s responsibility, the Abilene Police Foundation will bridge the gap. The APF Back the Blue Sporting Clay Classic is our opportunity to be able to fully fund the efforts of the APF in the coming year. For more details, like our page on Facebook or visit our website (abilenepolicefoundation.org) to learn more about our upcoming fundraising event as well as more information on our raffle ticket items and sponsorship levels.