Abilene Police impound auction happening Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene will hold a public impound auction Saturday.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) says approximately 125 abandoned vehicles that have been unclaimed will be sold to the highest bidder.

The auction will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Abilene Police Vehicle Impound at 2349 Sandy Street.

The facility will be open for viewing and bidder registration on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. the day of the auction.

Participants must receive a bidder number before the auction begins.

APD says thereis no registration fee, but picture identification is required. The preferred method of payment is cash. Credit cards, debit cards, or partial payments will not be accepted. All checks must be accompanied by a bank-issued letter of guarantee.

The impound lot is located off East Hwy 80 (Business 20), one mile east of Judge Ely, turn south on to Shaffner Rd. and east at the intersection of Sandy St.