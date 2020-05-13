Abilene Police Impound Auction opening May 18

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with renebates.com.  

According to the City, the auction will open for bids on Monday, May 18th, at 10:00 am and bidding will continue until Thursday, May 28th, at noon.

The APD says approximately 50 vehicles will be sold at this time.  

There is no viewing at the facility, pictures of the vehicles are provided at the online auction site.

