ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

At 7:03 a.m. on October 14, APD responded to the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap for a report of an injured subject. Officers found a man lying in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified, and the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Mackenzie Chastang of Abilene. 39-year-old Matthew Haynes was arrested and charged with First Degree Felony Murder. It was reported that they knew each other.

Haynes is held at the Taylor County Jail, and the incident remains under investigation. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.