ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police investigating a fatal crash on the Winters Freeway in west Abilene.



The crash, according to police, was on the Winters Freeway near the Ambler overpass. Police said northbound lanes of the Winters Freeway were blocked.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.