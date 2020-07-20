ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting reported around 6:00 p.m.
According to the APD, the incident is believed to be a possible road rage “accident”; there were two vehicles involved.
Police say the two parties had an altercation in the middle of the road; the incident happened in the 5100 block of South 1st Street.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the fragments of a bullet hit her in the lower part of her body.
Authorities at the scene questioned the other party involved in the shooting, a man who was driving a white truck and possessed a handgun; police say he was cooperative.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest.
- Abilene Police investigating ‘accidental’ road rage shooting in South Abilene
- Clyburn renews calls to rename Selma bridge after John Lewis
- Rise in homelessness on the horizon as Abilene landlords can evict at the end of July
- Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ’embarrassed’
- More clashes in Mexico over repaying U.S. water debt