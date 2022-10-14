ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday.

Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat.

In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will be noticeable on CHS campus.

APD said it wanted to stress that anyone with information about a credible threat to any school should report to 9-1-1 immediately.