UPDATE: Child porn suspect previously worked at Abilene ISD

Nils Dean Donnell has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography,

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are looking for anyone who had ‘questionable dealings’ with a child pornography suspect who previously worked with children at Abilene ISD.

Nils Dean Donnell, 69, was arrested on a Possession of Child Pornography charge Friday morning after police executed a search warrant at his home in north Abilene.

Abilene ISD officials confirm Donnell was a paraprofessional at the district from 2004-15, however, they said, “because he hasn’t worked for the district in more than six years, we have no further comment.”

A press release from Abilene police reveals, “Donnell previously served in occupations that dealt directly with children” but did not specify the nature of his work. So far, Abilene ISD is the only employment confirmed by KTAB and KRBC.

Detectives are asking anyone who has had ‘questionable dealings’ with Donnell to call the Abilene Police Department at (32)673-8331.

Donnell was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $20,000 bond.