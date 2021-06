ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing an electric cart.

According to an APD post on social media, the suspect stole the electric cart from the Walmart at Ambler & Grape on Sunday.

Tips can be left on APD’s Facebook page or by calling the department at (325) 673-8331. Those who wish to be anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.