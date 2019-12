ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a female theft suspect.

According to a social media post by APD, the woman seen in the attached video is suspected of stealing an electronic device from a north Abilene dollar store around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 676-8477. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.