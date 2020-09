ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man wanted in reference to a fraud case.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man Wednesday, according to authorities, the man shown in the picture is standing at a South Abilene motel. He is wanted in reference to a fraud case.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!