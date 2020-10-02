Abilene police make arrest in deadly I-20 shooting; Accused shooter was former co-worker

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have now arrested the man accused in a September homicide along Interstate 20.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jordan Spraggins, of Sweetwater, on Friday afternoon at a business in Sweetwater. He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Steven Pharris on Sept. 21, who suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, neck and torso, according to court documents.

Police said Pharris was found dead inside a pickup truck after a crash was called in at mile marker 280 just after 11:00 on that September night.

Investigators believe Pharris was traveling east down the interstate in a 2004 maroon or red Chevy Silverado extended-cab pickup when he crossed the median and ended up facing the opposite direction on westbound I-20.

Court documents obtained by KTAB/KRBC now paint more of the picture.

The court documents state that Pharris and Spraggins had previously had at least one physical altercation and Spraggins had told witnesses he was going to kill Pharris. The two had been co-workers before Spraggins was fired, the documents state.

According to the documents, Pharris had been in a relationship with Spraggins’ wife. The court documents state there had been incidents at the employer concerning the woman.

Cellphone data also showed Spraggins near the area where Pharris was killed, according to documents.

Spraggins will now be taken to the Taylor County Jail.

This was the third homicide in Abilene of 2020.