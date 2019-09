ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

According to a social media post by APD, a suspect stole several items from a south Abilene business on Sept. 9 at 12:50 p.m.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477.