Abilene police offer cash rewards for 7 wanted fugitives







ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of 7 suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Brenda Magdaleno – Forgery

– Forgery Ambrya Hope Salas – Aggravated Robbery

– Aggravated Robbery Cassandar Zupan – Possession of Methamphetamine

– Possession of Methamphetamine Elijah Perez – Theft of a Firearm

– Theft of a Firearm Michael Gooden – Injury to a Disabled Person, Violation of Parole

– Injury to a Disabled Person, Violation of Parole Shamus Lasater – Aggravated Assault

– Aggravated Assault Johnny Early Lewis (FEATURED) – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

