ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene police officer was injured near South 6th and Willis Friday afternoon.

Officials at the scene say the officer was chasing after a burglary suspect who had been staying at a home in the neighborhood when he slipped and sprained his knee.

The suspect was apprehended and the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say he was in good spirits and is doing fine.