Abilene Police Officer retires after 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene police officer is saying farewell to a career he’s held for 20 years.

Officer Phil Sage was honored Wednesday at a retirement ceremony.

He began his work as an Abilene Police Officer 20 years ago, patrolling the streets for a few years before he becoming a permanent fixture at the police academy training up-and-coming officers.

It’s a job he say’s he’ll truly miss.

“Really its just, I feel like I was doing my job and just giving all I had every day to train the officers, the cadets in the best way possible. So I feel that I’m leaving with, you know, giving all I had to the department,” Sage says.

He will now continue his work as a marital arts instructor.