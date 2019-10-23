Abilene Police Officer retires after 20 years

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene police officer is saying farewell to a career he’s held for 20 years.

Officer Phil Sage was honored Wednesday at a retirement ceremony.

He began his work as an Abilene Police Officer 20 years ago, patrolling the streets for a few years before he becoming a permanent fixture at the police academy training up-and-coming officers.

It’s a job he say’s he’ll truly miss.

“Really its just, I feel like I was doing my job and just giving all I had every day to train the officers, the cadets in the best way possible. So I feel that I’m leaving with, you know, giving all I had to the department,” Sage says.

He will now continue his work as a marital arts instructor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News