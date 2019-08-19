Abilene Police prepare to patrol school zones for traffic violators

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The Abilene Police Department is working with Abilene and Wylie Independent School Districts to keep children safe this school year.

Officers will begin enforcement of school zone traffic violations beginning with the first day of classes for both Abilene and Wylie ISDs on Wednesday, August 21.

Officers will be out at various campuses throughout the year looking for violators.

The safety of our children is of utmost importance during the school year.

Officers will be out at campuses before and after school, looking for any traffic violators and issuing tickets.

The use of electronic devices, such as cellphones, are prohibited in school zones ($250).

Drivers are also required to stop at school crosswalks to let students cross ($280).

Speed limits around school zones are lowered considerably during the beginning and end of school ($250 – $324).

Passing a school bus when its stop-arm is deployed is also illegal ($630).

These are a few of the violations which officers will be enforcing.

We ask drivers to pay attention while dropping and picking up children from school.