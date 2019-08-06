Abilene police promote free active shooter training for individuals, businesses, other entities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are promoting free active shooter training classes for individuals, businesses, and other entities following two mass shootings that killed 31 people over the weekend.

The Civilian Response Program, now available online, was designed by law enforcement to prepare civilians on how to respond during chaotic active shooter situations.

“Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options and medical issues,” according to a press release.

Anyone interested in participating in APD’s active shooter training program needs to visit the Texas State University’s ALERRT website at https://alerrt.org/.

Just create an account to get started.