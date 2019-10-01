Abilene Police ready for National Night Out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) will open their doors today for National Night Out.

As it’s the first year in their new building, visitors will be able to tour the new and improved police department.

“Just from the outside, it’s impressive. But looking indoors, being back behind the partitioned doors, it’s impressive to see what our community did for themselves, and for the police department. Our officers are very appreciative of this facility,” says APD’s Rick Tomlin.

Dyess, MetroCare, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the public are all invited out Tuesday, Oct. 1. The free food and fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

“Help us say thank you to our citizens for helping neighbors from the May 18, tornado which affected 378 families and damaged more than 400,” said the APD in a Facebook post.