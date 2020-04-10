Abilene police remind residents to stay home and not have social gatherings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge is reminding residents that social gatherings should not be happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

GA-14, the latest executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott does not limit people at gatherings, but instead limits any gatherings to only those within one’s own household.

In layman’s terms, Chief Standridge said residents should not socialize with anyone outside of their own household.

Chief Standridge also detailed a call made detailing people at Red Bud Park.

He said residents are allowed to visit parks and trails, but playing on playground equipment and using exercise equipment is not permitted, as per the mayor’s executive order.

“Use the walking trail,” said Chief Standridge. “You are required to social distance.”

Chief Standridge said his department will continue to respond to any calls on social gathering offenses. As of right now, police are seeking voluntary cooperation.

No arrests have been made on those violations in Abilene, Standridge said.