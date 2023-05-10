ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wednesday proved a busy day for Abilene Police. Officers responded first to a shooting on the 5200 block of Pueblo Drive around 1:00 p.m. and just an hour later to another shooting they said is unrelated. That incident took place 15 blocks away on the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue.

Raymond Milton (Courtesy of Taylor County Jail)

The suspect in the first shooting was identified as 33-year-old Raymond Milton of Abilene. Milton taken into custody and charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault and Third Degree Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is being held at the Taylor County Jail.

APD worked well into the evening hours to locate the suspect of the second shooting. 20-year-old Marvin Kyree Jones Jr. was taken into custody just after 8:00 p.m. in the Mall of Abilene Parking lot. He is also held at the Taylor County Jail and is charged with First Degree Felony Murder.

Marvin Kyree Jones Jr. (Courtesy of Taylor County Jail)

The victim in the second shooting was identified as 41-year-old Eric Tonche. Officers found Tonche lying in the street on Capitol Avenue upon arrival. He was then transported to Hendrick Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The search for Kyree Jones Jr. took around six and a half hours. APD and the swat unit blocked off Capitol Avenue for most of the day, ready to respond at a moments notice.

“I got a notification about the first shooting… Walked outside to see where my boss was to tell him what was going on when I thought I heard pop pop pop pop pop,” said Justin Large, an Abilene resident that works three blocks north of Clinton Avenue.

Large and his co-workers claim they heard six gunshots in the distance around 2:20 p.m., to which Large shared it was quite a shocking experience.

“I have never seen a police response like this… I was thinking, ‘Should we lock the front gate? Do I need to go get my kids?'” Large recalled.

Police report states that Milton, the suspect in the first shooting, apparently knew the victim. No word as to the relationship between Tonche and his alleged victim, Tonche. APD has stated that the two incidents seem to be unrelated.

