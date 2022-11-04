ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night.

APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young girl’s trick-or-treat bar – which aligns with LaTayvia Jackson’s account to BigCountryHomepage.com. Police said another family member also allegedly found another ‘foreign object’ in another piece of candy later that evening.

(Courtesy: LaTayvia Jackson) Altered candy handed out to South Abilene trick-or-treater (Halloween 2022)

The candy was processed, but APD said no useable prints could be detected. Further than that, APD also said it couldn’t pinpoint the area where the candy was handed out, or who could have put anything inside of it.

The Abilene Police Department told KTAB/KRBC it is urging anyone with information on this incident to call its non-emergency number: (325) 673-8331.