ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking to identify two individuals captured on surveillance footage on July 26, 2023.

Courtesy of the Abilene Police Department

A man in a vehicle is shown chasing a woman down, putting her in the back seat, and fleeing from the scene. This occurred before 1:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of Old Anson Road.

Anyone who can identify either person is urged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 or Detective Merrick at (325) 676-6585.