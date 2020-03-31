Abilene police searching for runaway teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a runaway teen.
Jasmine Solis, 13, has been reported missing by her family.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
