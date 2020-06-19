Abilene police seek possible victims from car lot theft scheme

The car the alleged suspects were driving (provided by Abilene Police Dept.)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are now seeking possible victims from a car lot theft scene.

According to police, two men were accused of trying to steal a vehicle from a south Abilene car lot on Wednesday. Police said the pair tried to steal the vehicle by pretending to be interested in purchasing a vehicle and switching the keys to possibly come back and steal it later.

Police said other car dealerships in cities, like Amarillo, Snyder, Sweetwater and Eastland may have also been targeted.

During the investigation, police said numerous keys from various vehicles were found. Detectives are now working to find who the keys and fobs belong to.

The suspects, police said, were driving a white BMW car with a black spoiler.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or are missing keys can contact Abilene police at (325) 676-6650.