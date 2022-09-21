ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a South Walmart theft in August.
APD said she may have information regarding a theft at the Walmart on Southwest Drive, which occurred August 8.
More from Abilene Crime Stoppers Wednesday:
In a Facebook post, APD said officers are searching for the woman in the video. She is seen wearing a yellow shirt with long, dark hair and glasses.
To anonymously report and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.