ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are still on the hunt for a suspect accused of robbing a bank Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect assaulted an employee as she opened the First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Tuesday morning.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black ski mask over his face, according to police.

Officials would not say how much money the suspect was able to get away with.

The FBI has also joined in on this investigation.