Abilene police to focus on impaired drivers for July 4 holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) will be cracking down on impaired drivers this July 4 holiday.

According to a news release from APD, dedicated patrols will be deployed from June 25 until July 8 specifically to find and arrest impaired drivers.

The officers will be working overtime, and the effort is funded by a grant in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, and is part of the Impaired Driver Mobilization (IDM) program, according to the news release.

Police are reminding citizens that there are many alternatives to driving impaired, including calling a cab, asking a friend or family member for a ride, use a designated driver, or staying put until sobering up.

Drivers can also can take advantage of TxDOT’s website SoberRides.org, which lists ride options in areas throughout Texas.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve as much as 180 days in jail.

Other consequences associated with a DWI arrest and conviction can add up to as much as $17,000 or more for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.