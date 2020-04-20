Abilene Police Uniformed Services recognizes two patrol officers for their ‘hard work and dedication’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Uniformed Services Division is recognizing two of the four officers that will be eligible for the 2020 Patrol Officer of the Year award.

According to Assistant Chief Doug Wrenn, officers Andrew Spurgin and Jerod Daniel were selected by the Patrol Command Staff for their distinguished work during the first half of the fiscal year.

“The officers nominated and selected for such distinction must be hard-working, self-motivated, and have the ability to juggle the many challenges that modern policing throws at them,” said Assistant Chief Doug Wrenn. “Both of these officers are excellent examples of what APD wants to project to our citizens.”

Officer Andrew Spurgin works on the Patrol C Company, he takes the initiative on projects that are not desirable, he has also worked to help improve the Records Management System as a power user, and he took a role in the development of the organization’s new website.

Officer Jerod Daniel works on Patrol F Company, He stays current on crime bulletins from various sources and, as a result, is regularly seizing contraband, weapons, and stolen property. He has a knack for recognizing wanted subjects in the field after viewing a mugshot or surveillance video.

“Officer Daniel and Officer Spurgin were hired in 2015 and graduated from the same academy class. With both earning the Superior Fitness Award for 2019, they are in excellent physical condition. Additionally, they have a good sense of humor and a positive attitude,” said Assistant Chief Doug Wrenn.

“Their dedication to this Department and this community is reflective of the belief that our greatest asset is not in our technology nor our equipment. Instead, our greatest asset is in the potential of our future leaders, and these two officers are modeling the way.”