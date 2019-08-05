Abilene Police vehicle impound auction

ABILENE, TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be hosting a public auction at the Abilene Police Vehicle Impound located at 2349 Sandy Street.

There are approximately 120 vehicles in the possession of the City of Abilene, the vehicles have not been claimed and as provided by Section 25-18 of the Abilene City Code, shall be sold to the highest bidder.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

On Wednesday, August 7 people will be able to go into the facility to view the vehicles and register for the bidding. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on August 10.

“Vehicles may not be viewed any other time,” said the APD in a Facebook post.

Among the requirements are:

You must receive a bidder number prior to the start of the auction.

No bidder numbers will be issued after the auction begins.

There is no registration fee.

Picture identification is required.

“The preferred method of payment is cash.” says the Abilene Police Department Facebook post, “We do not accept credit cards, debit cards, or partial payments. All checks must be accompanied by a bank-issued letter of guarantee.”

The impound lot is located off East Hwy 80 (Business 20), one mile east of Judge Ely, turn south on to Shaffner Rd. and east at the intersection of Sandy St.