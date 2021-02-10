Abilene police warn drivers of a slick commute, numerous wrecks reported

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC – Abilene police are warning drivers of a possible slick commute Wednesday morning.

According to police, the conditions are causing numerous wrecks on Interstate 20 and the Winters Freeway.

Police said drivers should watch their speed, lane changes and stopping distance.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and City of Abilene pre-treated roads in recent days in anticipation of winter weather.

The Big Country is expected to continue to see an Arctic blast in the coming days.