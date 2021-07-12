Abilene police warn of kidnapping scam

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A phone scam that’s getting more common in Abilene may make citizens think their loved one has been kidnapped.

Abilene police say scammers are calling from an unusual, 12-digit number that begins with 52, telling citizens they have kidnapped their loved one in an attempt to extort money.

The scammers have been using various methods to ask for this money.

Police are advising that these calls are completely fraudulent, and anyone who receives one is asked to contact APD at (325)673-8331 to make a report.