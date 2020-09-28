Abilene Police warn of credit card skimmers found at south Abilene gas station

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is warning the community about thieves targeting credit card information at gas pumps.

According to a press release issued by the APD, authorities were called to the Shell gas station at 1389 Sayles Blvd. on Saturday, September 26, in reference to credit card skimming devices located in three of the gas pumps. The owner of the stations discovered them and contacted the police.

The police say it is unknown how long they were in the pumps stealing vital information.

“If you have used this station, you are asked to check your bank information and report any suspicious activity to your bank,” said Rick Tomlin, APD’s Public Information Coordinator.

“The devices were placed inside the pump making it unnoticeable by customers. We would strongly urge customers to regularly check their bank statements on a regular basis to dispute any suspicious charges.”