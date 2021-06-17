Abilene police warn public of suspects targeting unattended purses

Police say these suspects (right) were caught targeting unattended purses. They were seen leaving the scene in the vehicle on the left.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are reminding the public to keep their purses secure because thieves are targeting shoppers who leave valuables unattended.

A pair of male suspects were recently caught on surveillance video targeting multiple unattended purses.

Thursday morning, police circulated a picture of the suspects, along with the vehicle they used to flee the scene.

Police are reminding shoppers to stay vigilant, saying “please safeguard your purses and valuables when shopping.”

It’s unknown which store provided the surveillance video.