ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department warns citizens about scammers pretending to be the Abilene Police.

According to a Facebook post in the Abilene Police Department’s account, these scammers might even have some of people’s information making it sound legitimate.

The scammer will be seeking to get your personal information, or currency. “Please do not give out your information and do not fall for this scam!” said the APD.