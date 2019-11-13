Abilene police warning residents about 911 phone scam

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD ) is warning residents of a phone scam asking citizens to call 911.

According to a social media post from APD, someone is calling citizens from a 911 number and asking them to call 911 and ask if they’ve missed a call.

Police say this is a scam, and you shouldn’t call 911 unless it’s an emergency.