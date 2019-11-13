Abilene police warning residents about 911 phone scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
phone scam_1549311961358.jpg_71073415_ver1.0_640_360_1549321021042.jpg.jpg

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD ) is warning residents of a phone scam asking citizens to call 911.

According to a social media post from APD, someone is calling citizens from a 911 number and asking them to call 911 and ask if they’ve missed a call.

Police say this is a scam, and you shouldn’t call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

Advisory: Scam occurring now, caller calling citizens from a 9-1-1 number, which prompts citizens to in turn, call 9-1-1…

Posted by Abilene Police Department on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News