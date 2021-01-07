Abilene political leaders speak out on the violence at the Capitol

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – Wednesday while attempting to certify the Electoral College votes for the 2020 election, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives were disrupted by an angry mob protesting on the lawn and stairs in front of the building.

In an act that sent shockwaves through the nation and the world, members of the group broke past police lines and forced their way into the Capitol building.

While many leaders both globally and nationally have spoken about Wednesday’s events, leaders in the Key City are voicing their opinions.

Taylor County Republican Chair Winston Ohlhausen, Democratic Chair Elizbeth Smyser, McMurry University Political Science Professor Dr. Paul Fabrizio, and Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams all agreed to speak up on this infamous day in American history.

“What I saw was a crowd that was upset about election results that they did not accept and a president who was encouraging their disbelief in the election results. An insurrection is a good way, I think, to describe what they did.” Dr. Paul Fabrizio

“I’m disappointed that maybe some hotheads let the enemies of America influence them into doing some things that did not help at all.” Winston Ohlhausen, Taylor County Republican chair

“This is a profound attack on our homeland, and it is an outrage.” Elizabeth Smyser, Taylor County Democratic chair

“What we need to do is not be silent and in unison work together, and if something is wrong and it’s not right, together we say that it’s wrong and it’s not right, and that takes courage.” Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams

No matter the political affiliation, all seemed to agree that those who took part in this attack were on the wrong side of history. The divide seems to come from questioning who carried out the charge.

Republican leaders such as Ohlhausen stand with the president, and in his interview he seemed to insinuate that the Trump supporters who took part in what some are calling a siege were simply led astray by “the enemies of America,” whereas leaders like Smyser and Fabrizio had no problem leaving the blame at the feet of the president and politicians like him who have been accused of perpetuating rhetoric that brought on the violence and insurrection.

Mayor Williams, on the other hand, took a stance of hope, looking not at the ugly display seen at the Capitol yesterday, but looking forward to how we as Americans can represent democracy well and try to find our way back to the path of unity.