Abilene PRIDE 2021 event canceled due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene PRIDE Alliance has canceled their 2021 PRIDE event due to the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post made early Tuesday evening, the alliance says all events on Sept. 25 have been canceled “given that our community is now at emergency ICU capacity” with COVID-19 patients.

The post says it would be irresponsible to ignore the effects the latest surge is having on unvaccinated individuals and that while the alliance is supposed to be a celebration of their LGBT family, “this year PRIDE will have to be a commitment to the safety of our community as a whole.”

Last week, the alliance announced that they would be scaling back the event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and would only be holding a parade, which has now also been canceled.