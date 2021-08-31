Abilene PRIDE 2021 event canceled due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Abilene’s first-ever gay pride event has been canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene PRIDE Alliance has canceled their 2021 PRIDE event due to the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post made early Tuesday evening, the alliance says all events on Sept. 25 have been canceled “given that our community is now at emergency ICU capacity” with COVID-19 patients.

The post says it would be irresponsible to ignore the effects the latest surge is having on unvaccinated individuals and that while the alliance is supposed to be a celebration of their LGBT family, “this year PRIDE will have to be a commitment to the safety of our community as a whole.”

Last week, the alliance announced that they would be scaling back the event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and would only be holding a parade, which has now also been canceled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories