Abilene professor says Afghanistan situation eerily similar to Vietnam 46 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As American military planes fly out of Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, McMurry professor Dr. Paul Fabrizio is reminded of similar events transpiring in Vietnam in 1975.

Dr. Fabrizio says the weekend’s images of U.S. planes taking off from a tarmac with desperate people clinging to them are all too reminiscent of when the capitol city of Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese in the 70s.

Similarly, the United States attempting to stabilize a region, withdrawing and a radical regime taking over appears to be the same formula of what’s playing out in Afghanistan. Both scenarios uncomfortable to watch, says Dr. Fabrizio.

“Seeing that again for people of a certain age is troubling,” said Dr. Fabrizio.

Dr. Fabrizio, offering analysis on the unrest in the Middle East, says the fall of the country was likely imminent, but the quickness of its government collapse was unexpected.

“All of our investments in time, in treasure, in blood from Americans was in the end going to result with the Taliban being in charge. But they didn’t anticipate it happening this quickly,” said Fabrizio.