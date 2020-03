ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “Lack of suitable personal protective equipment (PPE) is one of the most urgent problems in local medical providers,” said The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District as they announced they will be hosting a PPE drive.

“If you, your office, or business has any additional supplies to spare please bring them by 402 Cypress St. Suite 123 starting tomorrow!”

The drive will be held on March 26-27 from11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Social distancing will be strictly enforced.