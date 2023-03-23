ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Public Library is offering a new weekly program that could help children with their bilingual skills.

The library staff said they are always looking for fresh, new faces to participate in the program. Currently, the library offers different activities, books, games and learning across all branches.

At the Mockingbird Library branch, children’s librarian, Amanda Sasser, explained that the library has a volunteer who comes and helps create a bilingual story time and learning opportunity.

“It helps the kids learn if they don’t already speak Spanish or if they know a little bit, it helps them retain it and have it be a life-long skill instead of something that you may lose out as you get older,” Sasser

The bilingual learning program will be held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Abilene Public Library – Mockingbird branch, located at 1326 North Mockingbird Lane.