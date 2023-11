ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Public Library now has a special mailbox for all the good little boys and girls of the Big Country to drop off their letters to Santa Claus this year!

Make sure your letter to Jolly Old Saint Nicholas gets mailed off by Friday, December 22 to the special mailbox that goes straight to Father Christmas’s post office at the North Pole.

Only the Main Library in Downtown Abilene (202 Cedar Street) has the letterbox on the second floor.