The Abilene Public Library is making storytime more inclusive and education at The Mockingbird Branch. Every Wednesday through May the library is hosting bilingual storytime. Preschool age children will hear books in both English and Spanish giving them an early start on language skills.

Stories in Spanish & English

Historias en Espanol y Ingles

Mockingbird Branch Library

1326 N Mockingbird Ln.

Every Wednesday at 10:15 am through May

Learn more about this and other library events