ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene was named the 10th city in Texas for low living costs, according to a study from Texas Real Estate Source.

To create the list, the property experts factored in per capita personal income, median property sale prices for 2021 and 2022, and city annual property tax. They also examined costs of utility bills, childcare, transportation, clothing, groceries, and leisure.

Texas Real Estate Source wrote in its report, “Abilene is great for dining out as the average price of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant is $12 – accompany this with a mid-range bottle of wine, which will only set you back by $5.“

Two other West Texas cities were placed in the top 10 for lowest cost of living. Midland was number one, and Odessa made number three on that list for their low property taxes and relatively low cost of childcare, respectively.

Also in this study, Austin was revealed to have the highest cost of living in Texas. The median cost of housing was cited to be about $480,000.

Here are the top 10 Texas cities with the lowest cost of living, as according to Texas Real Estate Source:

Midland, 74/100 Killeen, 59/100 Odessa, 58/100 Amarillo, 57/100 Wichita Falls, 54/100 Kerrville, 53/100 Beaumont, 53/100 Longview, 51/100 Tyler, 50/100 Abilene, 50/100

On the Zillow market at the time of this article, the median home price for a single-story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in the last 20 years in Abilene, was about $296,000.