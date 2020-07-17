Abilene real estate industry seeing spike in home sales, purchases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While many industries have taken a hit due to COVID-19, the real estate industry is seeing a spike in closings.

“There’s a lot of government money that has suddenly been injected into the economy,” says Dr. John Hill.

Dr. Hill is an economics professor and local real estate broker.

“What they’ve been working on is to liquidate the market, make money a little more available, and the way you do that is you drop its price, which is the interest rate,” says Dr. Hill.

Those rates are dropped by the Federal Reserve. The prime rate in 2019 was 5.5% in comparison to this year’s 3.25%.

“When you have a rate drop like that you’re going beyond 2 points in interest and you can save on your mortgage payment. Of course, that’s not going to cause people just to consider refinancing, but it’s going to cause them to think about buying something bigger or coming into the market for the first time,” says Dr. Hill.

What does this mean if you’re considering buying a home?

“The low interest rate directly affects somebody’s monthly mortgage payment. So a 30-year fixed rate with a 3% interest rate, that is a 30-year fixed rate,” says Ken Hogan, Association Executive at the Abilene Association of Realtors.

Hogan says this means if you’re approved right now, that price won’t change.

“The governor allowed the real estate industry to go forward as an essential service. The areas that were under a more stringent lockdown, their markets did not fare as well,” says Hogan.

Hill also says because Abilene is a consumer of oil and not a producer, the lower gas prices means it’s cheaper to fill up, leaving more money in your pockets.