ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Showers and storms continued once again Monday afternoon across the Big Country, allowing our rainfall totals to skyrocket over the past few weeks.

Areas around the Big Country received at least an inch of rain and upwards of three inches over the weekend, leaving roads, creeks, and even neighborhoods flooded.

About another half inch of rainfall or more with the heavier storms is expected throughout the day Monday.

With strong storms, heavy rain may cause localized ponding of water on roads, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the climate data, this time last year we only received 4.54 inches of rain here in Abilene. Just last month alone, 5.36 inches of rainfall accumulated. We’ve received more rain in a month than we did over the first half of last year.

With the 2-4 inches so far this month, roughly 11-13 inches of rainfall has accumulated this year. That is already closing in on last year’s total rainfall amount of 14.63 inches. So, it’s safe to say we will have more rainfall this year than last.

As the week continues, rain chances are expected to diminish. The excessive rainfall outlook in the video above has the area being in a marginal risk for heavy rainfall Monday.

As seen below, Tuesday is expected to shift that risk well to our west, and return to western areas of the Big Country on Wednesday.

There will still be a chance of isolated showers of storms throughout the week. However, the chances are low with about a 20% chance daily for the week. Some storms could be strong but are not expected to be severe.

Another positive note, temperatures will continue to rise and get back to seasonal conditions later this week by Thursday.

Highs will be back in the low 90s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light at about 5-10 miles per hour and shift to a southerly flow mid-week.