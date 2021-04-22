Abilene Recovery Council offering services to reduce prevalence of substance abuse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Recovery Council (ARC) is pursuing their mission to reduce the prevalence of substance use with a new program that works with the entire family.

Working for a nonprofit as a mother to a young son is something ARC Program Director Jade Martinez says she has always had a heart for.

“All of the people here are the best. Just the people that I’ve worked with everyday really care,” says Martinez.

They show that caring spirit by putting a new twist on an existing program that works with the entire family.

“You know, I’m talking everyday with these participants who are basically just trying to be better. Better versions of themselves, better parents. Just growth,” Martinez says.

The program is called Parenting Awareness and Drug Risk Education Services, or PADRES, which translates to “parents” in Spanish.

Program Director of Prevention Ashley Simpson says they’ve recently changed the name to PADRES from Pregnant and Postpartum Intervention to better reflect what they are trying to do.

“And so, our whole mission is to create a holistic family, to create a holistic community. And we believe that you only do that by addressing the entire family,” says Simpson.

The program reaches out to younger families with children ages 6 and younger, as well as expectant parents.

“We do work with a lot of participants who have things like CPS cases, or they might be on probation or something like that. So, it’s really nice to sometimes give that participant a voice,” Simpson says.

That voice works both ways, as Martinez says she learns just as much about being a mother from the people she tries to help.

If you would like to give to the Abilene Recovery Council to help pursue its mission, you may do so by donating on May 4 during Abilene Gives, a 24-hour fundraiser that helps nonprofits like ARC, serving Abilene and the surrounding area.